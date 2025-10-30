Sales tax or utility fee? Collier County weighs options to raise $305M for stormwater upgrades

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County leaders are exploring ways to raise $305 million to fix aging stormwater systems, and the cost could come from residents’ wallets. County officials say funding could come through a sales tax increase or a new stormwater utility fee.

The county maintains hundreds of miles of pipes, ditches, and water control structures to prevent flooding, but officials say more money is needed to replace old infrastructure and keep systems in good shape.

WATCH TO SEE HOW RESIDENTS FEEL ABOUT POSSIBLY PAYING MORE TO FUND THE UPGRADES:

Trinity Scott, Collier County transportation manager, said the goal is to create a reliable funding source.

"So that we can try to have a stable, sustainable, funding source for stormwater capital operations and maintenance programs," Scott explained.

From a list of ideas, Commissioners narrowed down their support for two options: a countywide sales tax hike or a stormwater utility fee for property owners.

Richard Mower, who lives in Naples Park, supports the idea despite concerns about costs for residents on fixed incomes.

"I would support that, yes. A lot of people are on fixed incomes here and they would have problems, but most of us could do it," Mower said.

Mower says his neighborhood has had serious flooding, and he wants other areas of the county to see improvements too.

"It's needed here, certainly throughout the county," he said. "During the last hurricane we had sharks swimming down Vanderbilt Drive and the water flowed all the way up to here," Mower added.

Others, like Ina Kacani, say a sales tax would be a fairer approach because it spreads the cost across everyone.

"I'm in a flood zone, and a few houses down people are not in a flood zone," she explained. "I would support a fee on a sales tax, because, you know, sales tax hits everybody," Kacani added.

If approved, a sales surtax would require voter approval. A stormwater utility fee, meanwhile, would require a study to determine rates and feasibility.

Commissioners are expected to make a decision how to move forward later this year.