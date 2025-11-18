Florida proposal could stop city, county, and school buildings from displaying some flags

NAPLES, Fla. — A Florida bill could prohibit local governments and schools from displaying flags with political messages, ideology, or references to race, gender, or sexual orientation on public buildings across the state.

The companion bills, HB 426 & HB 347, filed in Tallahassee this month would stop government entities from flying flags that show political messages, ideology, race, gender, or sexual orientation. They would apply to city and county buildings, public schools, colleges, and other state-owned properties.

Only certain flags would be allowed under the proposed legislation, including the U.S. flag, Florida flag, tribal flags, and flags tied to sports or historical events.

Jim Lennane, who has lived in Naples for over 30 years, supports the restrictions and believes LGBTQ and Black Lives Matter flags should be banned from public buildings.

"Too often other flags are being flown for specific purposes," Lennane said. "I think that those should be banned and only the national, and state and municipal flag should be shown. If any other flag is going to be permitted, let the legislature decide."

Others, like Yesi Hennessey, fear that if passed, the rule could cause more division in a community that she believes should focus on coming together.

"That's the way this society becomes more powerful. Love each other, care for each other. That's what it is the community. I think banning one another that doesn't build a good society – it divides the society," Hennessey said.

Local civil rights organizations, like Equality Florida, call the bill an attack on representation and inclusion. They also note this is the fourth year in a row the bill has been filed.

"Fights about legislation like this pride flag ban are distracting lawmakers from what they should really be focused on which are affordability and the issues impacting everyday Floridians," said Jon Maurer, Equality Florida's Public Policy Director.

Fox 4 has reached out to Southwest Florida Senator Jonathan Martin, who is co-sponsoring the bill, but did not immediately hear back.

