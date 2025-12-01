NAPLES, Fla. — Naples police are continuing their investigation into the Thanksgiving attempted swatting targeting Senator Rick Scott’s home. It is at least the second such hoax since 2023.

Early Thanksgiving morning, the Naples Police Department received an email claiming an act of violence had occurred at a residence Gordon Drive, which police confirmed was Scott's home.

WATCH AS NAPLES POLICE SHARE DETAILS ABOUT THE INCIDENT ON THANKSGIVING DAY:

“Waste of resources”: Naples Police highlight public risks after attempted swatting at Sen. Rick Scott's home

"So early Thanksgiving morning, we received an email tip that an act of violence had occurred at a residence in the 3000 block of Gordon Drive," said Bryan McGinn of the Naples Police Department.

Police quickly contacted Scott's team and determined there was no active threat.

"Luckily, we have a great relationship with his communications staff and his team and we were able to quickly contact them and make sure they were safe," McGinn said.

This incident represents at least the second attempted swatting at Scott's residence since 2023. Swatting is a crime under Florida law that involves making false emergency reports to prompt a large police response.

Police say the tactic has targeted several lawmakers recently, often coinciding with controversial political developments.

"Anytime there's any kind of controversial legislature or anything coming up opinion-wise then those things kind of ramp up. Quick search, he wasn't alone in this instance over the last week or so just with other political actions going on, various reasons, there was other senators who were targeted as well," McGinn said.

Earlier this year, Governor Ron DeSantis signed anti-swatting legislation into law that increases penalties for false 911 calls that lead to emergency responses. Scott is also working on federal legislation to make swatting a federal crime.

While Naples police avoided a large response this time, they emphasize that swatting poses significant risks to public safety. According to TDR Technology Solutions, Florida schools alone experienced more than 1,500 swatting threats last year.

"It's really just a waste of resources is really what it comes down to. It's not safe, it puts the public and officers' lives in danger potentially, and it really just takes resources away from other emergencies that may actually be going on," McGinn said.

The incident remains under investigation by Naples police.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."