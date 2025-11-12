Donate toys for kids in Collier County, this holiday season

NAPLES, Fla. — Sydney’s 10th annual Santa Ride toy drive began Tuesday, Nov. 11. Toys will be collected and distributed throughout the year to NCH pediatric patients.

You can drop unwrapped toys at any of these Naples locations through Dec. 11:

-CCSO District 1 Substation, 776 Vanderbilt Beach Road

-CCSO District 2 Substation, 4707 Golden Gate Parkway

-CCSO District 4 Substation, 14750 Immokalee Road

-CCSO District 5 Substation 13245 Tamiami Trail East #100

-AIRPORT KIA 3325 Westview Drive

-ADVINIA CARE NAPLES, 7801 Airport Pulling Road North

-ALDO’S TABLE & BAR, 4820 Davis Boulevard

-TACOS & TEQUILA CANTINA, 4834 Davis Boulevard

-TACOS & TEQUILA CANTINA, 8971 Tamiami Trail North

-TACOS & TEQUILA CANTINA, 8845 Founders Square Drive

