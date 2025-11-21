Naples moves closer to demolishing hurricane-damaged pier

NAPLES, Fla. — Hurricane Ian left Naples' iconic pier severely damaged, with only a fence blocking access to what remains of the beloved tourist attraction. The city is now close to demolishing the structure and building a new one.

The pier, normally crawling with tourists, has been missing its boardwalk and much of its structure since the hurricane hit.

For residents like Nancy Slade, who has witnessed the pier's transformation over the years, the damage represents more than just missing infrastructure.

"It was awful that this happened," Slade said. "Well it's history, it's the very thing the people who founded Naples built."

The pier serves as Naples' primary tourist attraction, and homeowners there said rebuilding it will be welcomed for the community's economy and identity.

Susan Jensen, echoed the sentiments of many neighbors who wondered about the timeline for completion.

"My friends visiting and I told him, I don't know why it's not finished yet, except I think it's all tied up in government funds," Jensen said.

Mahmoud Bennett A view of the Naples Pier at the end of July 2024.

The city has confirmed they are moving forward with demolition plans.

In a statement, a city spokesperson told Fox 4:

“We have the permits and are looking forward to a formal sign off obligating the funds from FEMA which is required before demolition can begin.”

FEMA has not yet responded to requests for clarity on when exactly that approval would happen.

While the city and FEMA work through the paperwork, residents remain eagerly waiting for their pier's return.