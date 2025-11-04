Marco Island City Manager Mike McNees resigns after six years of service. Who takes the role?

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — Marco Island City Manager Mike McNees has officially submitted his resignation after nearly six years on the job. He said he's leaving on his own terms following months of tension with city council members.

McNees, who has served since 2019, made the announcement Monday and received unanimous approval from the council.

While McNees had previously indicated he would resign if the council couldn’t move forward “collegially,” the decision was not formally listed on the Nov. 3 council agenda, drawing concern from people who felt blindsided by the announcement.

“But nobody ever put this on the agenda. Is this even legal?" asked Marco Island homeowner Julian Brenner. "This is a really big decision and I think the people on Marco Island are going to be really shocked."

Others expressed support for McNees, thanking him for his years of service.

Former Council Member Greg Folley said, “I think the timing is right to move on.”

In a conversation with Fox 4 Tuesday, McNees said he resigned because of deep divisions within the council.

“It’s become too much about me, and I think the only thing for me to do is step away and let them deal with their issues,” McNees explained.

He added that he is uncertain about his future outside city government and expressed concern about the council’s ability to work together.

“As I’ve said, they’ve struggled to find cohesion. They’ve struggled to even sit down together and come up with mutually agreed-upon priorities. And I think the sooner they get to that, the better,” McNees said.

Meanwhile Collier County commissioner Rick LoCastro in an email to city council members offered to have a "conversation" about the city manager vacancy.

In a later email, LoCastro told Fox 4 he has no intentions to leave his role as commissioner and was offering to help navigate the changes in leadership.

McNees’ last day will be Nov. 14.

The council voted to appoint Assistant City Manager Dr. Casey Lucius as interim city manager and will soon consider how to fill the permanent position.