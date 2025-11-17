Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Volunteers kick off turkey drop in Naples, hoping to pack record number of meals

NAPLES, Fla. — Hundreds of volunteers spent Monday packing turkeys and Thanksgiving meals for families in need across Southwest Florida, as the 21st Annual Capital Wealth Advisors Turkey Drop kicked off at First Naples Church.

More than 200 employees, family members and other volunteers gathered to pack food boxes that St. Matthew’s House will distribute. The local nonprofit serves people and families experiencing homelessness, hunger and poverty.

Organizers said the goal this year is to distribute a record-breaking 9,000 turkeys and all the fixings, which would help feed about 8,200 people and families. Volunteers like George Wilson said participating has become a family tradition.

“That's exactly what we're doing — giving back to the community,” Wilson said. “Because when you live in Southwest Florida, it's easy to forget how many people struggle, and this really brings home the fact that thousands of families would go without a Thanksgiving dinner if it weren't for this. It just feels wonderful to help."

Families can pick up meals starting Nov. 17 through Nov. 25 at seven locations across Southwest Florida, with the main distribution event happening at First Naples Church on Nov. 22.

Since its inception 21 years ago, the annual Turkey Drop has distributed more than 30,000 turkeys to families in need.

