COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A father and son were hoisted to safety Thursday night after becoming stranded in a remote, swampy area of Big Cypress National Preserve, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the pair were riding an ATV when it ran out of gas and became stuck in thick mud. As darkness fell, the men found themselves soaking wet, losing their shoes to the muck and running low on drinking water.

Watch the Collier County Sheriff's Office rescue the stranded father and son:

WATCH: Father and son rescued after ATV gets stuck in Big Cypress swamp

The sheriff's office said they called 911, and CCSO’s Aviation Bureau used GPS coordinates to locate them, along with a small fire the men had started to keep warm.

A rescue specialist from North Collier Fire assisted as the men were lifted to safety by helicopter. No injuries were reported, and deputies said the men extinguished a fire they had lit before leaving the area.

CCSO described the response as an example of strong training and coordination between agencies.

