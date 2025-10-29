Neighbors in Naples Park clash over proposed 28-unit apartment complex at old Burger King

NAPLES, Fla. — People in Naples Park are divided over plans to build a 28-unit housing complex on the site of the old Burger King off Tamiami Trail. Collier County commissioners agreed to delay a vote on the project to gather more input from neighbors.

The nearly two-acre lot across from Mercato has been partially vacant for years and is overgrown. The developer, Rachel Development Inc., wants to build a multi-story building with 28 luxury condos. The site, which also includes a car shop, is currently zoned commercial, so the plan would require a rezone to residential.

“We are asking that a compromise be reached where the property would be rezoned to R6, which would allow 11 condos to be built,” said Susan Zehnder, a member of the Naples Area Association.

Zehnder said neighbors are concerned about over-development and want the project downsized, despite the developer citing their rights to build a larger project under the Live Local Act.

“All along 41 there are a lot of commercial properties. If this building is allowed to go four stories, people are concerned the next building will be even higher and it will continue to escalate,” Zehnder explained.

Some neighbors, however, support the development.

“So, we are their direct neighbors and we have zero problem. People are saying they’re going to look into our backyards and look down the street — I don’t have a problem with that,” said Julia Alessi, whose property borders the site.

Alessi explained that the vacant Burger King is already an eyesore and believes replacing it could boost property values.

“So I think the middle ground is — hey, let's let them build these luxury units that are probably only going to be used for three to four months out of the year by snowbirds anyway," she said.

Collier County commissioners ultimately delayed a vote to allow more public input.

The next hearing on the project is set for December.