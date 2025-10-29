'THE CAPTAIN:' Edward 'Lalo' Delgado helps lead FC Naples to first playoff game

NAPLES, Fla. — 'Lalo.' 'Captain.' Edward Delgado goes by several names.

Fans know him as the goalkeeper who helped lead FC Naples to its first-ever playoff game. To players and coaches, he's a friend.

Delgado grew up in a soccer family. His grandparents, father and siblings all played the sport, Delgado said.

"Kinda was born into it with the family," Delgado said. "Kickin' at the age I could probably walk."

Known by the nickname Lalo, Delgado is the team's captain. Delgado's teammates said he leads by example.

WFTX FC Naples goalkeeper Edward 'Lalo' Delgado prepares to block a shot during practice at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples, Fla. on Tuesday, Oct. 28.

"It’s kind of a testament to how good Lalo is as a leader and captain," defender Brecc Evan said. "To be able to unite the group this far into the season we’re still finding success."

"Fantastic player to work with, fantastic human being," said goalie and coach Tony Halterman.

"He and I have gotten along so well this season, had a lot of good times on the field and off the field," Halterman said.

WFTX FC Naples captain Edward Delgado, left, practices with goalkeeper Tony Halterman at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples, Fla. on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025.

That's been especially important this season. FC Naples assembled a new roster from scratch. Both players and coaches told FOX 4 they weren't sure how the team would get along.

The coaching staff brought players together very early in the preseason, Lalo said. Since then, Delgado said FC Naples has been focused one goal: winning a championship.

Multiple players told FOX 4 that Delgado works to develop personal relationships with his teammates.

WFTX FC Naples Head Coach Matt Poland addresses the team before practice at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples, Fla. on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025.

"Naturally that's always been the biggest obstacle we knew we had to get over, and kind of attack together, is building those relationships from the beginning," Delgado said

Now, the team isn't only winning games - it made history. FC Naples is the first USL League One expansion team with a home playoff game in its inaugural season.

"It's all part of the journey and it's something I would never take back," Delgado said.

