NAPLES, Fla. — People gathered in downtown Naples Tuesday for the city’s annual Veterans Day celebration, to honor men and women in uniform, as well as their families.

The event at Cambier Park drew more than a hundred people, mainly veterans and families from across Collier County. Pepole waved flags and participated in moments of reflection, prayer, and remembrance.

Veterans, families gather in downtown Naples for annual Veterans Day tribute

Veteran groups highlighted the sacrifices service members made and the ongoing effort to improve conditions for veterans in Naples and nationwide.

“A lot of us fight unseen injuries and we only accept therapy; we only accept a talk, a word from someone who’s been there too,” said Sgt. Alexander Leoni, president of the Collier County Veterans Council. “So it’s our duty to go there. Are we getting to enough of them? No. But are we seeing some progress? Yes," he said.

According to the Collier Community Foundation, more than 23,000 military veterans live in Collier County, with most over the age of 70 who served in World War II, Korea, or Vietnam.