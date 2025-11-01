Naples man charged with secretly recording child getting out of the shower

NAPLES, Fla. — A Naples man is in the Collier County jail because deputies said he secretly recorded a child in the shower.

According to the Collier County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Jeffrey Odone was arrested at his home on Thursday.

In a press release, the sheriff's office said this all started with a woman who found an inappropriate video on Odone's phone. After the discovery, she reported it to law enforcement.

The sheriff's office said the video was found in a hidden folder and was later confirmed to be in Odone's iCloud account.

In the video, deputies said it showed a child getting out of the shower and getting dressed. Investigators said it was captured on a hidden GoPro camera in the bathroom.

On Oct. 30, the sheriff's office went to Odone's home and found electronic devices, including the GoPro, which was connected to his phone via Bluetooth, deputies said.

Odone is charged with one count of digital voyeurism on a victim younger than 16.

It's not clear if Odone knew the child or the relationship between them.