Collier Co. Commissioner Rick LoCastro backtracks after considering leaving commissioner role for Marco Island

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County Commissioner Rick LoCastro is backtracking on comments that suggested he might leave his post to join the Marco Island government, following the resignation of the city’s manager.

Emails obtained through a public records request show LoCastro contacted Marco Island City Council members before their meeting on Monday, the same day City Manager Mike McNees resigned, saying he was “considering vacating most of my second term as County Commissioner to join the Marco team.”

In the email, LoCastro offered to discuss the city manager role and highlighted his extensive experience.

"It's the City Manager's responsibility to lead, mentor, and develop future leaders. Casey Lucius is a capable Deputy who I've collaborated with many times… and I have every confidence we would succeed as a team," LoCastro added in the email dated Nov. 3.

When asked by Fox 4 on Tuesday if he had any plans to step down as commissioner, LoCastro replied, “As the District One County Commissioner, I have no plans to leave,” adding that he had only offered to have “a mere conversation” with the council.

On Wednesday, when asked about the email he sent to council members, LoCastro clarified further, saying, “Considering isn’t doing.” He added that he only offered to provide help or guidance and has “zero plans or need to consider the city manager position.”

"I look to watch their progress and continue supporting Marco Island, whoever their City Manager ends up being, and their staff -- as I always have as their County Commissioner," LoCastro said.

McNees will officially step down as Marco Island city manager on Nov. 14.

In the interim, Assistant City Manager Dr. Casey Lucius will assume the role, while city council members said they plan to explore opening an application process for a permanent replacement.