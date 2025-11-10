NAPLES, Fla. — A new Florida bill could put stricter rules on where people smoke and vape, including near parks, beaches, and restaurant patios. While some Collier County residents support the measure, others say it may go too far.

House Bill 389 would expand restrictions on smoking and vaping to streets, sidewalks, highways, public parks and beaches, and the common areas—both indoors and outdoors—of schools, hospitals, government buildings, apartment complexes, offices, lodging establishments, restaurants, transportation facilities, and retail shops.

WATCH AS PEOPLE IN NAPLES REACT TO THE PROPOSAL TO EXPAND THE SMOKING BAN:

Florida bill could vastly expand smoking, vaping bans beyond local rules statewide

The bill would make it illegal to smoke or vape tobacco or marijuana in these areas. Notably, it would not apply to unfiltered cigars.

HB 389 allows exceptions for smoking or vaping in certain areas, such as designated smoking rooms at airports.

Currently, Collier County, the city of Naples and many municipalities already have local rules limiting smoking in certain spaces. If passed, the bill would override those local rules and create a statewide ban.

“But it seems like they’re going further — that there’s not going to be anywhere that people can smoke,” said Daniel Zegarac, who lives in Collier County. “People that do smoke, I see them step out of restaurants — I see them in areas where they may not be bothering anybody. Those are the people I may have some sympathy toward.”

People shared mixed reactions about the proposed changes.

“I think you should be able to smoke if you want on the beach — just don’t leave the trash and cigarette butts on the sand,” said Kaitlin Anders.

Others support the bill saying Florida should be moving to ban a habit like smoking that nearly all health experts agree is harmful.

“Nobody should be smoking, it’s not healthy. Well, I guess if you want to do it in your own home, that’s your own business, but it’s a silly thing to do, and I just don’t think it’s healthy,” said Michael Pierce.

State lawmakers who sponsored the bill said it is intended to create consistent rules statewide and protect people from secondhand smoke.

If passed, the bill would take effect July 1, 2026.