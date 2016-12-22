THROUGH TONIGHT:



Skies will be partly cloudy with overnight lows in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY – FRIDAY NIGHT:



Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 80s. Friday night will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with lows in the mid 60s.

CHRISTMAS EVE/HANUKKAH & CHRISTMAS DAY:



Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 80s. Overnight temps under partly cloudy skies will drop into the mid and upper 60s.

SATURDAY'S MARINE FORECAST:



WINDS: E/NE @ 10-15 kts.

SEAS: 2 ft.

BAY & INLAND WATERS: Light Chop

WATER TEMPERATURE @ FT. MYERS BEACH: 76°



TIDES @ PUNTA RASSA



HIGH TIDE: 8:06 PM

LOW TIDE: 3:09 AM

HIGH TIDE: 9:56 AM

LOW TIDE: 2:01 PM

HIGH TIDE: 8:45 PM

SUNRISE/SUNSET : 7:13 AM / 5:41 PM



