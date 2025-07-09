FORECAST: Hot and humid today, rain chances increase later this week

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Here is your forecast for Wednesday, July 9th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida!

We are waking up very warm this morning with lows of 80° near the coast and in the mid to upper 70s inland. This is well above our average of 75°. We are waking up dry with all the early morning rain out over the open water of the Gulf.

This afternoon it is going to be hot. We are forecasting a high of 95°, which is well above our average of 91°, but shy of the record of 98° last reached in 1987. The winds will be light early out of the north-northeast near 5mph. The west coast sea breeze front will kick in this afternoon bringing a 40% chance of showers and storms mainly between I-75 and Lake Okeechobee. Those storms will quickly die down after sunset.

As more moisture builds in the area the rain chances continue to climb this week as a mid-level disturbance moves over the state. On Thursday afternoon our chance of rain climbs to 50-60% and could be as high as 80% on Friday. Looking ahead to the upcoming weekend, the rain chances will stay high around 60% with highs in the low 90s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

