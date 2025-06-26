FORECAST: Isolated severe storms today

Here is your forecast for Wednesday, June 26th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! Get ready for another active day on the radar as an upper level disturbance will continue to enhance thunderstorms for the next couple days. This will bring widespread rain and the threat for strong storms if not severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Southwest in a "marginal" risk for severe weather, meaning a level 1 out of 5 risk, with gusty damaging wind remaining our primary threat. We could also see the potential for small hail along with a lot of lightning.

When you hear thunder, head indoors immediately. Florida has been a dangerous lightning strike hotspot over the past week with a dozen people struck in at least five incidents!

We are waking up dry early this morning, but that will change starting around 3PM as the showers and storms start to build. Before the rain arrives, we will see plenty of sunshine which will push our highs in the low to mid 90s. We are forecasting a high of 93° which is a touch above the average of 91° for this time of the year.

Tomorrow, we will likely see rain early in the morning along the coastline which could slow down the morning commute. Afternoon showers and storms on Friday should be more inland towards Lake Okeechobee.

Looking ahead to the weekend, both days will be sunny and hot early before afternoon storms chances arrive. Saturday the chance of rain will be around 60% and that shoots up to 80% on Sunday.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

