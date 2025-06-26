Is Florida seeing an uptick in lightning strikes?

There have been at least five lightning strikes since Friday in the state of Florida, killing one man and injuring at least a dozen, including six who were sent to the hospital.

Is Florida seeing a rise in strikes?

Uptick in lightning strikes?

Those five strikes include two different incidents in New Smyrna Beach on Friday, one on Marco Island this past weekend, another in Holmes Beach on Monday, and the most recent occurred in Palm Beach Gardens Wednesday morning.

So why is this happening? Florida is the lightning capital of the country, leading the United States in lightning-related deaths. 51 people in Florida have been struck and killed since 2015, according to the National Lightning Safety Council.

Afternoon thunderstorms are always dangerous because of the lightning they produce. 70% of lightning fatalities occur in June, July and August.

Lightning is about 50,000°, hotter than the surface of the sun! And packs a punch of at least 120 million volts.

It's Lightning Awareness Week, a time to remember safety tips to keep you and your family safe. The most important thing to remember is "When thunder roars, head indoors!"

Lightning can travel 15 miles from a parent storm, even farther in some cases.

If you can hear thunder, then you're close enough to be struck by lightning.

Get to an enclosed building (not a picnic shelter or cabana for example). Inside a hard-topped vehicle is also a safe place to ride out a thunderstorm. Click HERE for more tips and how lightning forms.