FORECAST: Several inches of rain expected between today and tomorrow

Here is your forecast for Thursday, July 3rd, 2025.

This morning we are waking up with scattered showers, but storms will become more widespread later this morning. With the showers and thunderstorms, highs will be limited in the mid 80s.

Keep the rain gear close through the holiday. A stalled front to our north will keep deep tropical moisture overhead, elevating our rain chances even more today, Friday (July 4th) and Saturday. HERE'S THE LATEST ON POTENTIAL TROPICAL DEVELOPMENT.

Heavy rain and lightning will remain our primary concerns for today and Friday with rainfall totals between 2-5" with isolated higher totals through Friday night.

With more clouds and rain, temperatures won't be as hot, however. Highs will run in the mid to upper 80s.

By Sunday, we will start to return back to our more typical summer days with morning sunshine and afternoon storms.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

