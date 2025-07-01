Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Could tropical development rain on your parade?

A developing low could bring rainfall to SWFL right in time for the July 4th holiday.
Tropical Outlook
TUESDAY, JULY 1, 2025:

How potential development could impact July 4 plans

A frontal boundary is expected to stall and weaken off the southeast U.S. coast late this week. An area of low pressure could develop from the weakening front by the weekend over the Atlantic waters off the southeast U.S., over Florida, or over the eastern Gulf. Some gradual tropical or subtropical development could occur thereafter as the low drifts slowly.

Regardless of development, heavy rainfall is possible across the Southeast, including Southwest Florida. The Weather Prediction Center has placed our area in a threat for Excessive Rainfall on Friday, July 4.

Here are snapshots of the European model's forecast, showing rainfall possibilities at 8 a.m., 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday, July 4.

8am Friday, July 4th forecast
3pm Friday, July 4th forecast
8pm Friday, July 4th forecast

If and where an area of low pressure develops will determine how much rainfall SWFL receives and how long it may affect the area.

We will continue to update the forecast as new data arrive. For now, if you have outdoor plans, be prepare to pivot.

