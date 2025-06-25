FORECAST: Rain chances going up the next few days

Here is your forecast for Wednesday, June 25th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! Get ready for rainy days ahead as our rain chances go up thanks to an upper level low that is forecast to move across the state.

This morning, we are waking up warm and humid with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. We will once again see plenty of sunshine early with highs reaching the mid 90s. We are forecasting 93°, which is slightly above our average of 91° for this time of the year. Showers and storms will once again fire up early this afternoon and get a push towards our coastline thanks to an easterly flow across the area. Today the chance of rain is 60%.

Looking ahead at the rest of the week. Our rain chances will start to climb even more tomorrow and into the weekend with a 70-80% chance of showers and storms thanks to increasing moisture, the upper level low moving through and a weaker steering flow.

We need the rainfall as we are over 7 inches behind for the year in Fort Myers.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

