FORECAST: Hot and stormy and again this afternoon

Here is your forecast for Thursday, July 10th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! Get ready for another hot and stormy day.

We are waking up warm this morning with lows of 80° near the coast and in the mid to upper 70s inland. This is above our average of 75°. We are waking up dry with all the early morning rain out over the open water of the Gulf and south over the Florida straights. This afternoon will once again be hot. We are forecasting a high of 95°, which is well above our average of 91°. As a matter of fact it is just one degree she of the record of 96° set back in 1987.

The winds will be light early allowing showers and storms to develop starting as early as 2PM near I-75. Then the west coast sea breeze front will kick in this afternoon bringing gusts out of the southwest 10-15mph and that will push the showers and storms that develop near I-75 towards Glades and Hendry counties. Today's storm chance around 60%. The storms will quickly die down after sunset.

As more moisture builds in the area the rain chances continue to climb this week as a mid-level disturbance moves over the state. On Friday afternoon our chance of rain climbs to 60-70% and looking ahead to the upcoming weekend, the rain chances will stay high around 70% with highs in the low 90s both days. Early next week, Monday and Tuesday our rain chances could climb as highs as 80-90%.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

