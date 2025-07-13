FORECAST: Heavy thunderstorms to start the work week

Here is your forecast for Sunday, July 13th, 2025.

This morning we are kicking off with plenty of sunshine and muggy temperatures in the upper 70s. After 2pm, stay weather aware, as scattered showers and storms develop near the coast, before moving inland. Most storms should wind down after sunset. High temperatures are expected in the mid-90s, feeling more like 100-105° with the humidity.

To start the work week, we are tracking an area of low pressure developing along a trough in the Atlantic. This area of low pressure will cross the state Monday into Tuesday. This will allow for higher than normal rain chances, and an elevated risk of heavy downpours causing flooding.

On Tuesday into Wednesday this area of low pressure will enter of the Gulf of America, where it has a 20% chance of tropical development from the National Hurricane Center. Current guidance keep the low rather week as it moves away from Florida, towards the northern Gulf region.

Elevated rain chances will stay with us through Thursday, then relatively drier air looks to arrive with high pressure later in the week.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

