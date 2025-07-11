FORECAST: Afternoon storms continue this weekend

Here is your forecast for Friday, July 11th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up warm once again this morning with lows in the mid 70s. Later this afternoon we will see our highs climb back in the low to mid 90s. We are forecasting 93° this afternoon which is a touch above our average of 91°. Once you factor in the humidity it will feel like the triple digits today before the showers and storms develop.

Our rain chance today is 70-80% and those showers and storms could start firing as early as 2-3PM with the most widespread and intense storms between 4-7PM. They will die down after sunset and overnight our skies will turn partly cloudy with lows back in the mid to upper 70s.

The afternoon storms will stick around over the weekend with a 60-70% chance both Saturday and Sunday with highs remaining in the low 90s. Looking ahead to next week, rain chances go up even more Monday and Tuesday with an 80-90% chance of afternoon storms both days.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.