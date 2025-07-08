FORECAST: Hot afternoon on the way, rain chances increase later this week

Here is your forecast for Tuesday, July 8th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up warm this morning with low in the mid to upper 70s. This afternoon it is going to be hot. We are forecasting a high of 95°, which is well above our average of 91°, but shy of the record of 98° last reached in 1997. The winds will be light early out of the north near 5mph. The west coast sea breeze front will kick in this afternoon bringing a 50% chance of showers and storms mainly between I-75 and Lake Okeechobee. Those storms will quickly die down after sunset.

Tomorrow, the overall flow will start to return out of the east and that will allow more showers and storms to push towards the west side of the state. So Wednesday will bring highs in the low 90s with a 60-70% chance of afternoon storms.

As more moisture builds in the area the rain chances continue to climb this week as a mid-level disturbance moves over the state. On Thursday afternoon our chance of rain climbs to 70-80% and could be as high as 90% on Friday. Looking ahead to the upcoming weekend, the rain chances will stay high around 70% with highs around or just above 90°.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.