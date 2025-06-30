FORECAST: Rain chances remain elevated this week

Here is your forecast for Monday, June 30th, 2025.

This evening, we are tracking showers and thunderstorms. Those storms should die down after 10pm, allowing for partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows will be in the mid 70s.

Tuesday will start with mostly sunny skies as temperatures warming into the lowers 90s with feels like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Storms will fire up after 2pm near I-75, before they push inland.

Winds will start to turn out of the southwest midweek. That will allow for early morning rain and the afternoon storms to push inland towards Lake Okeechobee.

Later this week, as we head towards the holiday weekend, a frontal boundary is expected to stall off the southeast coast. An area of low pressure could develop which would draw in even more moisture over the area increasing our rain chance for the 4th of July through Sunday. The National Hurricane Center has also marked this potential area with a low chance (20%) of forming into a tropical system within the next 7 days. Whether or not this disturbance develops into anything more, heavy rainfall is still likely heading into the weekend as well as deteriorating marine conditions.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

