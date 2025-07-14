FORECAST: Invest 93L set to cross the state on Tuesday bringing rounds of heavy rain

Here is your forecast for Monday, July 14th, 2025.

It has been a rather wet Monday across SWFL, thanks to tropical disturbance, Invest 93L, in the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring Invest 93L for potential development and right now it has a low chance of 20% over the next 2 days and 30% over the next 7 as it slowly moves west towards the northern Gulf. Despite any development, our forecast will not change. We will see showers and storms with gusty winds, frequent lightning and localized flooding being the main threat.

Tonight, we are watching for another line of heavy rain potentially through this evening, before quieter weather returning overnight. Lows overnight will drop into the mid 70s. Tuesday morning, we will look for rain chances to increase again as the day goes on. This will be as Invest 93L crosses the state of Florida and moves into the Gulf. As it pulls away from Florida, we will likely still see tropical moisture flowing into SWFL on Wednesday

Looking ahead towards the rest of the week, will transition back to our typical rainy season pattern. Thursday and Friday we will see more sunshine with highs in the low to mid 90s as our rain chances stay elevated near 60-70% mainly in the afternoon hours.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.