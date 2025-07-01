FORECAST: Stormy week ahead

Here is your forecast for Tuesday, July 1st, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up this morning with our temperatures in the low 70s, which is slightly below our average of 75°. This afternoon a little more sunshine than what we saw yesterday and that will push our highs in the low 90s. We are forecasting 92° which is just above our normal of 91° for this time of the year. This afternoon we will see a 60% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon hours. Overnight, the computer models are indicating we could see on and off showers with some of the rain sticking around for your morning commute on Wednesday.

Later this week, as we head towards the holiday weekend, a frontal boundary is expected to stall off the southeast coast. An area of low pressure could develop which would draw in even more moisture over the area increasing our rain chance for the 4th of July through Sunday. The National Hurricane Center has also marked this potential area with a low chance (20%) of forming into a tropical system within the next 7 days. Whether or not this disturbance develops into anything more, heavy rainfall is still likely heading into the weekend as well as deteriorating marine conditions.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

