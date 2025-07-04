FORECAST: Tropical Downpours to dampen 4th of July plans

Here is your forecast for Friday, July 4th, 2025.

Happy 4th of July! This morning we are already tracking scattered tropical downpours up and down Southwest Florida.

This is due to deep tropical moisture overhead being pulling into an area of low pressure, Invest 92L, as it moves away from FL toward the Carolina coast. As it moves away, our rain chances will gradually improve through the weekend, returning to a more typical rainy season pattern.

Invest 92L currently has a 60% chance of development in the Atlantic. Hurricane Hunters will be investigating the area later today.

For your July 4th, rounds of heavy rain and lightning will remain our primary concerns with minor flooding possible. An additional 2-5" are possible through Saturday.

With more clouds and rain, temperatures won't be as hot, however. Highs will run in the mid to upper 80s.

After 6pm, storms are expected to become more isolated and be few and far between. Big improvements for fireworks displays, but still could be a game time decision.

On Saturday, as the low pulls away, storm chances will decrease to 70%. By Sunday, the pattern returns to our more typical summer day with morning sunshine and afternoon storms.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

