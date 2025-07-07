FORECAST: Inland storms today, but big changes later this week

Here is your forecast for Monday, July 7th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! Thanks to an onshore flow, we are waking up warm with temperatures along the coast near 80° and the rest of us in the mid to upper 70s. This onshore flow out of the southwest will allow our rain chances to be highest inland between I-75 and Lake Okeechobee. The chance of rain today is around 40% and our high temperatures will be around 92°. Overnight, a few passing clouds with low back in the mid to upper 70s.

Tomorrow, the overall flow will start to return out of the east and that will allow more showers and storms to push towards the west side of the state. So Tuesday will bring highs in the low 90s with a 60% chance of afternoon storms.

As more moisture builds in the area the rain chances continue to climb this week. Thursday afternoon our chance of rain climbs to 80% and holds there through Friday. Looking ahead to the upcoming weekend, the rain chances will stay high around 70% with highs around or just above 90°.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

