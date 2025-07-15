FORECAST: Heavy rain expected once again today as we monitor the tropics

Here is your forecast for Tuesday, July 15th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are still monitoring an area of low pressure just of the space coast this morning that will slowly move across the state later today. This area of low pressure will keep our rain chances high near 90% once again today and tomorrow.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring this area for potential development and right now it has a medium chance at 40% over the next 2 days and 7 days for slow development as it moves west towards the northern Gulf. The likelihood of a tropical storm developing south of Louisiana is increasing. The next name on the list is Dexter.

Despite any development our forecast will not change. We will see showers and storms with gusty winds, frequent lightning and localized flooding being the main threat.

Thanks to the cloud cover and heavy rain, temperatures today will be in the upper 80s and that is below our average of 92° for this time of the year.

Looking ahead towards the rest of the week, rain chances stay high through Thursday, but we have bumped the rain chances down a bit for Friday and Saturday. Hopefully that will hold and allow us more sunshine to wrap up the week. Highs get back in the low to mid 90s starting Thursday and running through early next week.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

