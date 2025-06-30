FORECAST: Gloomy start to the day

Here is your forecast for Monday, June 30th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up gloomy this morning with a few light showers around town. Our temperatures are running in the low to mid 70s and later this afternoon we will reach a high of 90° which is just below our normal of 91° for this time of the year. This afternoon we will see a 50% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon hours. Overnight, partly cloudy with lows back in the mid 70s.

By midweek, the winds will start to turn out of the southwest and that will allow for early morning rain and the afternoon storms to push inland towards Lake Okeechobee.

Later this week, as we head towards the holiday weekend, a frontal boundary is expected to stall off the southeast coast. An area of low pressure could develop which would draw in even more moisture over the area increasing our rain chance for the 4th of July through Sunday. The National Hurricane Center has also marked this potential area with a low chance (20%) of forming into a tropical system within the next 7 days. Whether or not this disturbance develops into anything more, heavy rainfall is still likely heading into the weekend as well as deteriorating marine conditions.

TRENT ARIC

