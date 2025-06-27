FORECAST: Early morning storms along the coast

Here is your forecast for Friday, June 27th, 2025.

Early morning showers and storms are moving in along the coastline on this Friday morning. So, expect some slow down on the morning commute. Most of the wet weather early will die down around 9am and then the sun will come out pushing our temperatures in the low 90s. More showers and storms will develop inland this afternoon putting the highest chance of strong storms in Glades and Hendry counties. There is still the potential there for small hail, damaging gusty winds and frequent lightning. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our inland communities in a "marginal" risk for severe weather, meaning a level 1 out of 5 risk

Just a reminder, when you hear thunder, head indoors immediately. Florida has been a dangerous lightning strike hotspot over the past week with a dozen people struck in at least five incidents!

Looking ahead to the weekend, both days will be sunny and hot early before afternoon storms chances arrive. Saturday the chance of rain will be around 60% and that shoots up to 80% on Sunday.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

