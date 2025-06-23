Jury selection begins for suspect accused of killing missing Cape Coral man

DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS, Fla. — The trial of a man accused of killing Barry Schmalbach, missing since July 2023, has started.

On Monday morning, Christopher Davis switched his clothes from an orange Lee County Jail jumpsuit for dress clothes shortly before potential jurors walked in.

The trial comes nearly two years after Davis was accused of murdering his then-boyfriend, Schmalbach.

Though detectives have not been able to find Schmalbach's body, they charged Davis with second-degree murder.

Fox 4 Senior Reporter Kaitlin Knapp went through the now confidential 72-page police report and has the in depth timeline put together by police below.

RELATED COVERAGE: ONLY ON FOX 4: What a man bought, that could prove he killed his Cape boyfriend

The trial is expected to last five days and Knapp will be in the courtroom to bring you the latest.