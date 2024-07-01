NEW: Cape Coral man charged with killing his boyfriend pleads not guilty

FORT MYERS, Fla — The man charged in the disappearance and murder of Barry Schmalbach was arraigned in the Lee County Courthouse Monday morning.

Christopher Davis pleaded not guilty to 20 charges, including second degree murder and tampering with evidence.

Fox 4 Senior Reporter Kaitlin Knapp was in the courtroom. She was the first journalist to report on a 72 page document that laid out a timeline of what police believe happened and why they think Davis, who was Schmalbach's boyfriend, is responsible for his murder. Watch her story here.

ONLY ON FOX 4: What a man bought, that could prove he killed his Cape boyfriend

Monday, Davis requested a public defender. And the judge set his next hearing for August 29th.