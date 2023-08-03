Boyfriend of missing Cape Coral man arrested for out-of-state warrant

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department has arrested the boyfriend of the missing Cape Coral man for an unrelated warrant.

35-year-old Christopher Davis was booked into the Lee County Jail on August 1 for a 2018 South Carolina warrant. The warrant is for probation violation for larceny, according to court records. The police report states Davis was arrested outside of a Cape Coral gym.

Davis has not been charged with any crime related to the disappearance of 56-year-old Barry Schmalbach.

According to Schmalbach's police report, Davis was the last person to see Schmalbach on July 19. In the report, it says he told officers the last time Davis saw Schmalbach was at the Cruisers bar in downtown Cape Coral. The report states Davis saw Schmalbach get into an Uber or another person's car and left.

However, Schmalbach's family said he left with no belongings, including his car, telling Fox 4 it sparked a lot of suspicion for the family.

Davis had his first appearance in court on August 2 and is still being held in the Lee County Jail.

Fox 4 has reached out to Cape Coral Police for more details.