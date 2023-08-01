Watch Now
Reward for information on missing Cape Coral man increases to $16k

Barry Schmalbach
Facebook: Find Barry
Barry Schmalbach
Posted at 11:37 AM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-01 11:37:56-04

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The reward for information leading to Barry Schmalbach's return has been increased to $16,000.

Schmalbach, 56, has not been seen or heard from since July 19. He was last seen at Cruisers bar in downtown Cape Coral.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers posted to Facebook Tuesday morning announcing that an anonymous donor added $10,000 to the previously $6,000 reward.

Anyone with any information on Barry's disappearance is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com.

