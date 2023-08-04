Cape Coral Police suspect foul play in the disappearance of Barry Schmalbach

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police Chief Anthony Sizemore on Friday said investigators suspect foul play was involved in the disappearance of 56-year-old Barry Schmalbach.

This comes after Schmalbach's boyfriend, 35-year-old Christopher Davis, was arrested and booked into the Lee County Jail on August 1 for a 2018 South Carolina warrant.

Davis has not been charged with any crime related to the disappearance of Schmalbach.

Chief Sizemore says they do have a person of interest in this criminal matter.

"We believe he is involved in the disappearance", Chief Sizemore.

Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD) says they are searching multiple counties for Schmalbach and are dedicated to finding him.

According to CCPD they have talked with family and are continuing to provide them with updates throughout the case.

CCPD is encouraging residents to contact them if they have any information regarding the whereabouts of Schmalbach.

According to Schmalbach's police report, Davis was the last person to see Schmalbach on July 19.

In the report, it says he told officers the last time Davis saw Schmalbach was at the Cruisers bar in downtown Cape Coral.

The report states Davis saw Schmalbach get into an Uber or another person's car and left.

However, Schmalbach's family said he left with no belongings, including his car, telling Fox 4 it sparked a lot of suspicion for the family.