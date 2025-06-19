Trial of suspected killer of missing Cape Coral man starts Monday

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The suspected killer of Barry Schmalbach, the Cape Coral man reported missing in July 2023, will go to trial on Monday.

Cape Coral Police say Christopher Davis killed Schmalbach, his boyfriend at the time. Though detectives have not been able to find Schmalbach's body, they charged Davis with second-degree murder.

In court on Thursday, Davis stood next to his attorney as both prosecutors and defense said they are ready to start trial on Monday morning.

The trial is expected to last about five days.

Fox 4 Senior Reporter Kaitlin Knapp has covered this case for the last two years and will be in court for the trial.