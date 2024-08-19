Accused boyfriend killer a 'no show' in Lee County court

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Monday, Christopher Davis did not appear in court for his hearing.

He is the man charged in the disappearance and murder of Barry Schmalbach.

Davis' attorney waived his right to a speedy trial, saying he's only gotten through about a fourth of the 2,000 pages of discovery.

The judge said that he wants to hear from Davis himself on waiving his right to a speedy trial, so they'll be back in court Tuesday morning.

In July, Christopher Davis pleaded not guilty to 20 charges, including second-degree murder and tampering with evidence in connection to missing Cape Coral man, Barry Schmalbach.