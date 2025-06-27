FORECAST: Afternoon thunderstorms expected each day this weekend

Here is your forecast for Friday, June 27th, 2025.

This evening we are tracking showers and thunderstorms, mainly inland. Those storms should come to an end after 9pm with partly cloudy skies the rest of the night. Overnight lows will drop into mid 70s.

Saturday will start with mostly sunny skies as temperatures climb into mid 90s with feels like temperatures reaching into the triple digits. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to start around 2pm.

Saturday the chance of rain will be around 60% and that shoots up to 80% on Sunday.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

