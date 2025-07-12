FORECAST: Rain chances increasing into next week

Here is your forecast for Saturday, July 12th, 2025.

This morning we are kicking off with plenty of sunshine and muggy temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. After 2pm, stay weather aware, as scattered showers and storms develop near the coast, before moving inland. Most storms should wind down after sunset. High temperatures are expected in the mid-90s, feeling more like 100-105° with the humidity.

Storms both Saturday and Sunday will be slow-movers, meaning minor flooding will be possible where storms initialize and linger.

Sunday, an approaching trough will increase moisture, increasing Sunday afternoon's rain chances. This potential will increase more so Monday with both morning and afternoon rain possible, as rain chances climb to 90% and remain likely through the week.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

