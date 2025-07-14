FORECAST: Watching the tropics, wet days ahead

Here is your forecast for Monday, July 14th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! Get ready for a wet few days as our rain chances will be around 90% today and tomorrow all thanks to an area of low pressure sitting off the east coast of the state. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring this area for potential development and right now it has a low chance of 10% over the next 2 days and 30% over the next 7 as it slowly moves west towards the northern Gulf. Despite any development our forecast will not change. We will see showers and storms with gusty winds, frequent lightning and localized flooding being the main threat.

Thanks to the cloud cover and heavy rain, temperatures today will be near 90° which is slightly below our average of 92° for this time of the year. This will be the case once again tomorrow. The showers and storms today will start around lunchtime near the coast and spread across the area through 3PM. Another line of storms is forecast to move northeast to southwest across the area from 6PM through 8PM.

Looking ahead towards the rest of the week, Wednesday our is the transition day back to more of a typical rainy season pattern. Thursday and Friday we will see more sunshine with highs in the low to mid 90s as our rain chances stay elevated near 70% mainly in the afternoon hours.

TRENT ARIC

