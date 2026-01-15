FORECAST: Freeze Warnings and Cold Weather Advisories in place tonight

Here is your forecast for Thursday, January 15th, 2026.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up with rain, yes rain moving through Southwest Florida! This is a welcome sight being we are in severe drought in roughly 60% of Southwest Florida. The rain will be coming to an end around lunchtime as the cold front pushes through and quickly clears our skies. The wind will be picking up as well gusting out of the north-northwest 20-30mph and that will bring in the cold air across the state.

Temperatures tonight will fall into the 30s with some areas possibly falling below the freezing mark of 32°. That has prompted a Freeze Warning for Glades, Hendry, DeSoto and inland Charlotte counties tomorrow morning until 9AM.

A Cold Weather Advisory is in place for the rest of Southwest Florida (except coastal Collier county) as wind chill values will drop in the upper 20s to low 30s tomorrow morning.

The temperatures will be way below our normal of 54°, but a few degrees above record levels.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs only climbing in the low 60s. We warm up on Saturday reaching 71°, but another cold front arrives Sunday knocking our highs back in the mid to upper 60s Sunday through Tuesday.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

