FORECAST: Afternoon storms expected on Thursday, ahead of drier weather for the weekend

Here is your forecast for Wednesday, July 16th, 2025.

This evening our shower and storms are quieting down for the night as we will clear our skies overnight. Lows will drop into the mid 70s heading into Thursday morning.

Thursday will be very similar to Wednesday, with morning sunshine and afternoon showers and storms developing after 2pm. Storm chances will die down after 8pm. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s with feels like temperatures in the triple digits.

As for the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is still monitoring Invest 93L in the northern Gulf, giving it a medium chance, at 40%, of developing in the days ahead. This low pushes west, high pressure will build over Florida this weekend. That will bump down the afternoon rain chances down a bit for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. But with less rain, temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 90s.

The chance of rain starts to increase again on Monday and hold around 70-80% heading into the middle of next week.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

