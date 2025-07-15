FORECAST: Scattered storms expected to continue on Wednesday

Here is your forecast for Tuesday, July 15th, 2025.

This evening we are tracking scattered showers and thunderstorms moving from south to north towards the tropical disturbance known as Invest 93L, which is crossing the state of Florida on Tuesday. These storms should come to an end as the sunsets.

As for Invest 93L, it should get into the Gulf and push west away from Florida. The National Hurricane Center currently gives it a medium chance at 40% over the next 2 days and 7 days for slow development as it moves west towards the northern Gulf. The likelihood of a tropical storm developing south of Louisiana is increasing. The next name on the list is Dexter.

As Invest 93L pulls away tropical moisture will still move through SWFL on Wednesday with scattered storms. Still there be lots of sunshine, and it won't be a washout. That also means temperatures will be back in the low 90s, with feels like in the triple digits.

Looking ahead towards the rest of the week, rain chances stay high through Thursday, but we have bumped the rain chances down a bit for Friday and Saturday. Hopefully that will hold and allow us more sunshine to wrap up the week. Highs get back in the low to mid 90s starting Thursday and running through early next week.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

