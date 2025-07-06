FORECAST: Despite morning soakers, storms will focus more inland this afternoon

Here is your forecast for Sunday, July 6th, 2025.

This morning we are tracking scattered thunderstorms near the coast. These storms will move inland during the afternoon, thanks to a southwesterly breeze.

Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s, with feels like temperatures near 100°.

A similar weather pattern is expected on Monday, with the focus more of rain chances being more inland. As the week moves forward, an upper level low will move across South Florida. This will increase afternoon storm coverage.

TROPICS:

Tropical Storm Chantal made landfall near Litchfield Beach, South Carolina Chantal is expected to weaken into a remnant low tonight, bring tropical rains to the Mid-Atlantic region.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.