FORECAST: Record heat possible today, Heat Advisory in place

Here is your forecast for Friday, July 18th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! Get ready for a hot stretch of weather as we head into the weekend. As our chance of rain comes down today our temperatures go up. Today our highs will climb into the mid 90s. We are foresting a high of 96° which would tie the record in Fort Myers last reached in 2007. Once you factor in the humidity the heat index, or feels like temperature, will climb between 105-110°.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for Glades, Hendry and Collier counties from 11AM through 6PM this evening. If you have to be outside this afternoon make sure to find shade and drink plenty of water. This dangerous heat will last all the way through the end of the weekend.

As drier air moves into Southwest Florida our rain chances will only be between 20-30%. So with just an isolated shower or storm possible today we won't have much cloud cover or rain to help cool us off. This will be the case again Saturday and Sunday as our rain chances stay low.

Looking ahead to next week, our chance of rain climbs back up on Monday with a 60% chance of afternoon showers and storms. That rain chance increase up to 80% by Wednesday as we return to our wet weather pattern with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.