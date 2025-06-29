FORECAST: Inland thunderstorms this afternoon, watching tropics late week

Here is your forecast for Sunday, June 29th, 2025.

This morning we are tracking partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies , with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Sunshine will try to come out this afternoon ahead of thunderstorms developing after 3pm. Storms look to build near I-75, before moving more inland this evening. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s with feels like temperatures in the upper 90s.

Through Thursday, we will be tracking daily afternoon thunderstorms with rain chances around 60% and highs in the low 90s. By 4th of July (Friday) into the weekend, we watching for low-end tropical development near Florida.

TROPICS:

Tropical Depression 2 formed yesterday in the Bay of Campeche and is forecast to become a weak tropical storm Sunday afternoon. If named, it will be Barry. Either way, this will be mainly a rain maker for parts of Mexico.

Meanwhile, like mentioned above, we are watching a 20% chance of development near Florida late in the week. This is do to a old frontal boundary that is forecast to stall, and could form into an area of low pressure. As of right now, this only looks to increase rain chances...unfortunately that increase in rain chances could impact 4th of July weekend plans. Stay tuned.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

