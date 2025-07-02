FORECAST: Wet weather expected into the holiday weekend

Here is your forecast for Wednesday, July 2nd, 2025.

This morning we are waking up with temperatures in the mid 70s, with isolated showers and thunderstorms near the coast. We will see more storm chances developing later this morning into the afternoon, mainly near I-75 then moving inland. Highs on Wednesday will be near 90°, with feels like temperatures near 100°.

Then Thursday, rain chances increase to 90%, as a frontal boundary stalls across north Florida. An area of low pressure could develop along that front, which would draw in even more moisture over SWFL, increasing our rain chance for the 4th of July weekend. HERE'S HOW THAT COULD IMPACT YOUR PLANS

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY\

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.